The manufacturing facility has been planned to produce enough glass to satisfy production of approximately 3.7 GW of modules per year. The company is also planning to build a 2 GW module factory in Zhangjiagang.Chinese manufacturer of display devices and solar glass Irico Group has announced it has started production activities at its new PV glass manufacturing facility in Yan'an City, Shaanxi Province, in central China. The company said that the 750 million CNY ($113.6 million) factory is based on a single oxygen-fuel, ultra-clear and high-transmittance solar photovoltaic raw glass production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...