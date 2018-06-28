sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

64,47 Euro		-0,87
-1,33 %
WKN: A0BLBX ISIN: US7240781002 Ticker-Symbol: PJR 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,64
66,28
16:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES64,47-1,33 %