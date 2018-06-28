Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC), a leading investment bank and asset management firm and Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European broker, are pleased to announce the extension of their strategic partnership to Switzerland. The Paris-based firm will act as the distribution agent for Piper Jaffray in the dissemination of U.S. equity research in Switzerland.

Today's announcement is an extension of an agreement announced on 21 February, 2017 whereby Kepler Cheuvreux established the practice of bringing Piper Jaffray research to clients in France, Benelux, Germany, Italy, Spain and Finland. Kepler Cheuvreux has an existing strong client franchise with Swiss asset managers and private banks, and services those clients from offices in Zurich and Geneva.

The Piper Jaffray equity research group consists of approximately 40 senior analysts covering nearly 630 companies in the consumer, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrials and technology sectors. Kepler Cheuvreux offers coverage on over 1,000 European stocks.

"Kepler has shown great success in selling our U.S. product in Europe over the past 15 months and our decision to extend our partnership to the Swiss market will further strengthen our distribution in the region and enhance our ability to serve a broader set of clients," said Jim Fehrenbach, chief operating officer of global equities at Piper Jaffray.

"Our ambition is to become a global broker in Europe. We have been present in Switzerland since 1999 and are well known for our pre-eminent Swiss seminar, held annually in March for the past 19 years," said Marlon Kelly, co-head of equity brokerage at Kepler Cheuvreux. "We are excited about the opportunity to add the Piper Jaffray U.S. product to our European product distribution. We look forward to showcasing Piper Jaffray's analysts and corporate access capability in Switzerland. We will do our utmost to ensure that Piper Jaffray is more visible in Switzerland in the future."

About Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux is a leading independent European financial services company which specializes in research, execution and advisory services. The company has four business lines: Equities, Debt Derivatives, Investment Solutions and Corporate Finance. Headquartered in Paris, the group employs around 550 staff. This multi-local company is also present in Amsterdam, Boston, Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan, New York, Oslo, Stockholm, Vienna, Zurich.

Management and staff are the largest shareholders: major European financial groups, including Crédit Agricole CIB, UniCredit, Rabobank, Swedbank and Belfius are also important shareholders.

Kepler Cheuvreux employs over 120 equity research analysts who research 1,000 European companies. Kepler Cheuvreux has the largest equity research footprint in Continental Europe.

About Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) is a leading investment bank and asset management firm. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Jaffray Co., member SIPC and FINRA; in Europe through Piper Jaffray Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Jaffray Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Asset management products and services are offered through five separate investment advisory affiliates?U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered Advisory Research, Inc., Piper Jaffray Investment Management LLC, PJC Capital Partners LLC and Piper Jaffray Co., and Guernsey-based Parallel General Partners Limited, authorized and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

Follow Piper Jaffray: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2018 Piper Jaffray Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005164/en/

Contacts:

Piper Jaffray Companies

Pamela Steensland +1 612-303-8185

pamela.k.steensland@pjc.com

or

Kepler Cheuvreux

Robert Buller, +33 1 53 65 35 79

rbuller@keplercheuvreux.com