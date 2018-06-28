Regulatory News:
For immediate release
28 June 2018
RELX N.V. EGM 28 June 2018
RELX N.V. announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM), held at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Hotel at Schiphol Airport on 28 June 2018, approved the cross-border merger between RELX N.V. and RELX PLC.
The results of the voting on the resolutions are set out below:
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Total votes cast*
| Votes
withheld
|2. Amendment of the Company's articles of association in connection with the merger proposed under agenda item 3
|701,974,610
|99.99
|9,964
|0.001
|701,984,574
|4,249,835
|3. Cross-border merger between the Company and RELX PLC
|701,999,907
|99.99
|12,907
|0.002
|702,012,814
|4,221,595
|4a. Release from liability of the executive directors
|695,278,171
|98.58
|9,985,372
|1.42
|705,263,543
|970,866
|4b. Release from liability of the non-executive directors
|695,278,977
|98.58
|9,984,562
|1.42
|705,263,539
|970,870
|
*Note: Excluding votes 'withheld'.
The shares represented 706,234,409 votes, which is 75.7% of our issued share capital entitled to vote. Each share confers the right to cast one vote.
