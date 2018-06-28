Embedded Pattern Supports the Notion of a Higher GWPH Stock PriceJust as I think the markets are ready to make a sustained move toward higher prices, a catalyst emerges to remind me that the current market is very turbulent. As a result, caution is still warranted.The recent bout of news that is causing investors to push the panic button is the escalating nature of the trade war that is currently being waged.Any part of this trade war that could have been dismissed can no longer be, because this tit-for-tat affair is spiraling out of control. Any way you spin it, there is nothing positive that can come out of these developments if they continue in their current.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...