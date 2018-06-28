

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in May, though slightly, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.5 increase in April. The measure has been rising since January 2017.



Prices on the domestic marked registered an increase of 4.5 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing prices grew 2.5 percent and those in the mining and quarrying sphere went up by 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent from April, when it rose by 0.3 percent. It was the first fall in five months.



