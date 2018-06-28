Appian Corporation: Appian Provides New Digital Solution for Pharmacovigilance Reporting to Bayer

Solution Optimizes Processes for Increased Efficiency

RESTON, Va. and FRANKFURT, Germany, June 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced that Bayer's Pharmaceuticals division has selected the Appian application platform (https://www.appian.com/industries/life-sciences/?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=life-sciences-2018&utm_content=Bayer) to digitize and optimize its processes for requesting internal reports on pharmacovigilance (PV) data.

Complex IT systems, deployed over decades, often work in isolation and support just a very little piece of a process landscape. They focus on the specialties of their data types but not on people, their collaboration and sequence of activities. People have to remember many rules and process steps when they combine data manually from different sources.

By focusing on people and their collaboration, solutions built on Appian help to accelerate business improvement while providing the flexibility to review, improve processes and rules continuously. Tracking Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) is an integral part of all process implementations, providing insights and visibility across the business.

Appian delivers the starting point and comprehensive insights into the operational processes for generating listings and aggregate statistics on side effects, their medical contents and processing efforts. Appian offers modern interfaces that are powerful yet easy to use.

Appian's solution automates recurring decisions based on rules and supports approvals from mobile devices when required. As a result, tasks can be completed more efficiently while spending more time on higher value activities.

"The pharmaceutical industry has realized that it needs to implement digital technologies to remain competitive and successful. Increasingly strict regulations, cost pressure, and rising patient expectations challenge organizations. They are only able to fulfill these demands if the processes used for implementing rules and regulations are being simplified and streamlined - thereby ensuring pharmaceutical companies' competitive edge," said Evi Cohen, VP of Global Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences, Appian.

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (http://www.appian.com).

For more press-related information, please contact:

Nicole Greggs

Director of Media Relations

+1 703.260.7868

Nicole.Greggs@appian.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Appian Corporation via Globenewswire

