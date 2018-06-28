New data security solution accelerates risk and compliance investigations, offering complete visibility to endpoint data in seconds

Code42,a leading provider of information security solutions, today announced its Code42 Forensic File Search solution helps organizations simplify compliance with the Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which went into effect May 25, 2018. By enabling security, IT and compliance teams to search file activity across all endpoints in their organization in mere seconds, the solution accelerates breach investigations and makes it easier to meet GDPR's 72-hour notification requirements.

"GDPR-regulated data can be found in places you might not expect," said Vijay Ramanathan, senior vice president of product management at Code42. "Data moves everywhere your employees create, share or store their work, including laptops, desktops and personal cloud accounts. As a result, employee computers have become data stores for vital and now more regulated company and customer information. In the event that vital data is lost or stolen, GDPR requires companies to investigate and report on it within 72 hours of becoming aware of the loss or face severe financial penalties. A company's ability to successfully beat the timer will rely on whether it has full visibility to where its data lives and moves."

Code42 relieves the burden of data protection, investigation and recovery so organizations have more bandwidth to focus on GDPR's other areas. Through a single endpoint application, Code42 Forensic File Search silently collects file metadata and events across employee computers and makes them searchable via the cloud. In the event of a data breach or loss, security, IT and compliance teams then use a simple search bar to get comprehensive answers to challenging GDPR questions in near real time. For example:

What devices and files were impacted by the security event and when?

What files were on the impacted devices and therefore compromised?

Which specific users were impacted and who needs to be notified?

Were files altered, modified or deleted, and if so, which ones?

Did the files move to another device, personal cloud service folder or external storage? If so, where and when?

To further support GDPR breach investigation and remediation efforts, Code42's recovery capabilities enable organizations to:

Gather all current and historical file events, logs and metadata details, including MD5 hashes, date ranges, and file types and paths;

Search file versions to determine whether they were on a device at a given date and time;

See the content of those files to determine whether personal or sensitive data was involved;

Identify all users who have (or had) access to a file; and

Preserve all necessary files, even deleted files, saving the content and context.

