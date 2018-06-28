Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the financial services industry. A leading financial services provider wanted to reinvent their business functions, drive revenues, and mitigate risks.

According to the experts at Quantzig,"Financial institutions are offering financial planning and trading applications through social media and smartphones."

In the current scenario, the rise of digital technology has drastically changed the landscape of the financial services sector. Cloud technologies are broadly accepted, and in many cases, the use of robotics is already improving quality and decreasing cost. Also, to meet the demands of the customers and offer competitive, feature-laden, sophisticated digital products and services, with a much quicker speed-to-market, while reducing costs and continuing to back legacy systems, an organization's IT function must be effective, elastic, and responsive.

The customer analytics solution helped the client to guarantee reliability in the messages being communicated to the customers, devise retention strategies, and offer appropriate proactive offers for the best possible outcomes.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Evaluate the profitability of each customer

Enable the client to provide a tailored customer experience

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Tailoring sales and service-specific propositions

Evaluating the likelihood of a customer terminating their relationship with the financial institution

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

