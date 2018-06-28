

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer prices climbed at a slightly slower pace in June, preliminary data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 2.1 percent in June, as expected, from 2.2 percent in May. Final data is due on July 12. The 2.2 percent inflation seen in May was the highest since February 2017.



Likewise, inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, eased to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent a month ago. The HICP rate also matched economists' expectations.



On a monthly basis, both consumer prices and harmonized prices edged up 0.1 percent, each in June. Monthly consumer price inflation came in line with expectations, while the HICP was forecast to climb 0.2 percent.



