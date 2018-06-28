

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 23 and final estimate of GDP data for the first quarter are scheduled for release at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.21 against the yen, 0.9980 against the franc, 1.3072 against the pound and 1.1579 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



