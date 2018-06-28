OxFirst, a recognized damage expert and expert in economic matters concerning IP and competition law, gathers key players in the German patent litigation landscape to discuss the future of patent enforcement.

Jointly with Prof. Ohly, Chair of IP and Competition law at the Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich (LMU-Munich) and with the kind support of the German Patent Supreme Court, OxFirst will convene key actors in patent licensing and litigation in Munich on July 2, 2018 so to discuss how to foster understanding on patent valuation in complex patent disputes and licensing negotiations. Additional aspects to be addressed contain the economics of injunctive relief and damage awards. Substantive aspects of German patent and civil law will be addressed by Prof. Ohly and his team of LMU-Munich. Further under debate will be the translation of the European Directive on the Enforcement of Intellectual Property Rights; the IPRED into German law and the further promotion of economic analysis for the assessment of damage.

By background, the seminar was inspired by a recent scientific publication of OxFirst on how to assess damages under the Unified Patent Court, published with Elsevier's World Patent Information Journal and meanwhile one of the most downloaded papers of 'World Patent Information.' This research paper sets out the framework for patent valuation and offers practical insights on how to apply quantitative research methods so to translate overarching principles as set out under the law into a concrete economic analysis of damage awards. Further scientific research by Northwestern University will address the economic effects of the U.S. Supreme Court decision E-bay vs. Merck Exchange.

With the launch of this seminar, OxFirst hopes to bridge the gap between law and economics and foster a stimulating debate between Academia, the Judiciary and Industry.

