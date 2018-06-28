Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.: Endurance Exploration Group Forms Joint Venture With Executive Producer David Carr And Downtown Television

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2018 / On June 27, 2018, Endurance Exploration Group, Inc (OTCQB: "EXPL") and Downtown Television, Inc. ("Downtown") announced the formation of a joint venture for the purpose of producing entertainment content relating to deep-sea exploration, historical shipwreck search, artifact recovery, and the rewriting of history.

The joint venture is being formed as a new limited liability corporation that will be 50% owned each by EXPL and Downtown, and has been named Megalodon Entertainment, LLC. ("Megalodon").

EXPL CEO, Micah Eldred, commented, "We are very pleased to be forming Megalodon with Downtown Television, and its principal David Carr. David has produced many successful adventure, science and exploration, and treasure hunting shows and series including: "The Curse of Oak Island", "Treasure Quest", "Extinct or Alive", and "Ancient Aliens", among others, and his productions have been featured on networks such as: History, Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet, and Lifetime. We believe David's experiences will be invaluable in helping to tell the story of the shipwreck and other unique discoveries being made by EXPL and our partners. We look forward to filming many upcoming adventures together."

David Carr, CEO of Downtown Television, commented, "I am excited to work with the team at Endurance Exploration Group. They are not just treasure hunters, they are treasure finders. Their unique approach with a heavy emphasis on historical research and the use of modern day technology will ensure sustained success not only with artifact recovery, but by creating amazingly entertaining journeys that viewing audiences will be able to join. Endurance's contacts with like-minded explorers will also result in many other successful programs. Megalodons were legendary giants of the deep, and we expect to live up to our namesake in the world of entertainment."

Megalodon expects to film a development presentation for preliminary network evaluation during the next 60 days. Megalodon will initially be represented by the APA talent agency in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Downtown Television and David Carr:

David Carr is an alternative TV Showrunner and Executive Producer/Director who owns and operates Downtown Television in Los Angeles. Carr was formerly the co-founder and co-owner of the TV ad agency, Beantown Productions. Carr has produced hit reality and documentary programs all over the world, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, England, France, Honduras, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Scotland, Tasmania, and Wales. He has produced shows for History, Discovery, TLC, Animal Planet GSN, Lifetime, and other. Some of his most notable work is The Curse of Oak Island (Showrunner and Co-EP); Treasure Quest (Showrunner & Executive Producer), Alaskan Bush People (Showrunner and Executive Producer), Extinct or Alive: Tasmanian Tiger (Showrunner & Executive Producer) and Ancient Aliens, (Director). Carr also continues to produce on-air promos for The Simpsons, as he has for 26 years. He lives in Los Angeles.

About EXPL

EXPL is a publicly traded company with the stock ticker symbol of EXPL, and is in the business of researching and recovering historic shipwrecks and their cargos lost across various historical periods. Among other ongoing projects, EXPL is currently working on the salvage of the Steamship Pulaski off the coast of North Carolina. The Steamship Pulaski was built by the Savannah and Charleston Steam Packet Company to safely and quickly carry cargo and passengers from Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, to Baltimore, Maryland. On her last voyage, on the night of June 14, 1838, after she left Charleston for Baltimore with many prominent passengers, including a Congressman, the starboard boiler exploded and the vessel quickly capsized and was lost. Of the approximately 150 passengers and 37 crew members, there were only 59 survivors. The remaining crew and passengers, together with the passenger valuables, estimated at $150,000 face value at the time of the loss, and estimated to be worth millions of dollars today, sank with the ship. To date EXPL has recovered dozens of silver and gold coins, dishware, and components of the vessel.

