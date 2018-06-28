Unique Pizza and Subs Corp.: Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. (UPZS) Officially Changes its Name to Unique Foods Corp.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2018 / Unique Foods Corporation (OTC PINK: UPZS) officially announces it has changed its corporate name from Unique Pizza & Subs Corp. to Unique Foods Corp.

UPZS filed to change their corporate name with the state of Delaware in February of 2018, after approval with the state UPZS took the steps of filing with: Pacific Stock Transfer; the DTC; CUSIP; FINRA. It was determined that Unique Foods Corp. could retain its same trading symbol (UPZS) because of the similar name. FINRA officially approved the name change on Monday, May 21, 2018.

James C. Vowler President & CEO of Unique Foods Corp. stated, "When I took Unique Pizza & Subs public back in 2005 we were focused on opening and franchising pizza shops. Over the years we have evolved into a very diverse food related company with three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House & Sports Grill and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products. We are in the process of acquiring other Unique Food related business and our new name is a reflection of our current business model and the direction of the company moving forward."

On June 2 we officially discontinued our relationship with an individual that we had overseeing our PopsyCakes Brand. Subsequently, this person has taken to social media, texts, emails and directly called vendors in an attempt to disrupt and interfere with the PopsyCakes brand. Unfortunately, we live in a time where individuals can use social media to advance their own negative agenda consisting of untruths and hostile accusations and all too often without suffering any repercussions and/or adverse consequences. While our focus is on serving our customers, we have requested our legal team to prepare a letter placing this person on notice, that we will take all reasonable and necessary action to cause this negative campaign of misinformation to cease immediately. We thank our loyal customers & shareholder's for your patience and understanding.

About Unique Foods Corporation:

Unique Foods Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group back in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House & Sports Grill and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

The Unique Tap House & Sports Grill 39809 Avenida Acacias, Murrieta, CA 92563, To Book your office or birthday party, special event, group reservations or to order food call (951) 445-4769.

