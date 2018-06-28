Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (the "Company" or "ynvisible") a company that specializes in creating ultra-low power displays for printed electronics, announces today that it has been granted an EU patent (no. 2821458) for a specialized electrolyte formulation that allows for the integration of electrochromic inks directly into the electrolyte layers. This formulation offers a reduction in the overall number of ink layers required to produce electrochromic devices, substantially increasing manufacturing efficiency.

Typically, electrochromic displays have separate electrochromic and electrolyte layers which add to the complexity and cost of manufacture. ynvisible's patented invention offers an industry-leading solution that helps tackle performance and production efficiency issues and provides essential production efficiencies to brands that are looking to utilize electrochromic displays in their mainstream consumer goods. This patent now gives ynvisible control over a valuable functionality improvement that other companies using electrochromic inks may wish to license and use.

Our latest patent strengthens ynvisible's position as a leader in visual indicators for smart labels incorporating printed electronics. Specifically, this patent covers the proprietary formulation of ynvisible's irreversible displays, which have many applications in product status and quality indication, security, and authenticity. An irreversible display allows for a visual alarm to be permanently visible after a critical event has been recorded by the smart label system (e.g. a temperature threshold has been exceeded, or the item has been tampered with). Once activated, ynvisible's irreversible displays will remain visible even after a loss of structural integrity to the underlying circuits or power source. ynvisible is very pleased to add this patent to its growing portfolio of 18 patents - 8 granted, 10 pending.

"ynvisible is solving obstacles to the mass manufacture of electrochromic devices, and this invention is a critical element in this pursuit. Receiving an EU patent for recognizing this invention is an important milestone for us," says Dr. Carlos Pinheiro, CTO of ynvisible.

Beyond ynvisible's immediate interests to deploy this invention in its smart label and smart films solutions, this patent also has potential applications in other fields of electrochromics as well as in other electrochemical devices, such as advanced batteries and power sources where electrolytes play an important role.

Link to patent application:

https://worldwide.espacenet.com/publicationDetails/originalDocument?CC=EP&NR=2821458A1&KC=A1&FT=D&ND=&date=20150107&DB=&locale=en_EP#

Dr. Pinheiro will be covering this topic, along with ynvisible's other recent technical developments, at the 13th International Meeting of Electrochromism in Chiba, Japan Aug. 27-31, 2018 (http://ime-13.jp).

ynvisible is also pleased to announce it has granted a total of 375,000 stock options to consultants, employees and directors of the Company. The options will vest pursuant to the stock option agreements between ynvisible and each optionee and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD$0.30 per common share, for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with ynvisible's stock option plan.

About Ynvisible

ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed electronics sector. Printed electronics uses new materials with electronic properties that are processable into inks and can be printed into thin layers (using conventional print house equipment) onto flexible materials, such as plastic and paper. ynvisible's proprietary electrochromic displays can be the face of every smart label. ynvisible's displays use almost no power. They are ultra-low weight, microscopically thin, flexible, yet robust. When combined with various sensors they bring functionality and life to smart products. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT"). Electrochromics-based smart labels offer simple non-obtrusive human interfaces to smart IoT objects. ynvisible's mix of services, materials and technology is a unique combination, which is winning favor among brand owners developing their IoT products for a huge market in its infancy. Since ynvisible's displays are printed, product designers can easily adapt electrochromics to the desired product design and required user experience.

