CounterPath Corporation: CounterPath Signs $1.8 Million Agreement with North American Tier 1 Service Provider

Service provider to enhance service offerings with CounterPath Bria Softphone and Stretto Platform™

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2018 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) (TSX: PATH), a global provider of award-winning over-the-top (OTT) Unified Communications solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has signed a contract with a North American Tier 1 service provider to offer a solution built on the Bria softphone and Stretto Platform worth a minimum of $1.8 million over a three-year period and is expected to grow as customer uptake increases.

Building on the momentum of a previously announced signed contract with an international Tier 1 service provider, CounterPath continues to enhance the offerings for service providers with Bria softphones for end user devices and the Stretto Platform for provisioning, messaging, user analytics and synchronization. The solution transforms cloud unified communications into differentiated offerings that enable an elevated user experience. It is anticipated that CounterPath's solution will be deployed in over six European countries over the next 18 months by the international service provider.

The recently signed North American Tier 1 service provider leverages the work with the international service provider and will also use Bria and Stretto for core services that enable a better experience across mobile devices. With its rich experience in developing customized solutions, CounterPath was able to meet specific service provider requirements within a tight timeframe, driving the decision to select Bria and Stretto.

"We are seeing a resurgence of opportunities within North America and EMEA leading the charge," said Todd Carothers, EVP of Sales and Marketing at CounterPath. "With the consolidation happening within our sector, there are additional opportunities driven by service providers that do not want to be inextricably tied to a particular vendor. CounterPath has the solutions and expertise to enable service providers to modernize their operations and maintain market relevance. Our agile, quick-to-market solution deployments, support our customer's efforts to maintain a competitive advantage in this ever-changing, fast-moving environment."

CounterPath Bria and Stretto deliver an enhanced user experience in the field that improves mobile workers' communications and business workflow.

For more information about CounterPath solutions, please visit www.counterpath.com.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Unified Communications solutions are changing the face of telecommunications. An industry and user favorite, Bria softphones for desktop, tablet and mobile devices, together with Stretto Platform™ server solutions, enable operators, OEMs and enterprises large and small around the globe to offer a seamless and unified over-the-top (OTT) communications experience across both fixed and mobile networks. The Bria and Stretto combination enables an improved user experience as an overlay to the most popular UC and IMS telephony and applications servers on the market today. Standards-based, cost-effective and reliable, CounterPath's award-winning solutions power the voice and video calling, messaging, and presence offerings of customers such as AT&T, Avaya, BroadSoft, BT, Cisco Systems, Metaswitch Networks, Mitel, NEC, Network Norway, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, Rogers and Verizon. Visit CounterPath, www.counterpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including: (1) the expectation that the $1.8 million agreement will grow in size as customer uptake increases; and (2) that CounterPath's solution will be deployed in over six European countries over the next 18 months by the international service provider. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others: (1) the variability in CounterPath's sales from reporting period to reporting period due to extended sales cycles as a result of selling CounterPath's products through channel partners or the length of time of deployment of CounterPath's products by its customers; (2) the Company's ability to manage its operating expenses, which may adversely affect its financial condition; (3) the Company's ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; (4) a decline in the Company's stock price or insufficient investor interest in the Company's securities which may impact the Company's ability to raise additional financing as required or may cause the Company to be delisted from a stock exchange on which its common stock trades; (5) the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the Company's business; (6) the success by the Company of the sales of its current and new products; (7) the impact of technology changes on the Company's products and industry; (8) the failure to develop new and innovative products using the Company's technologies; and (9) the potential dilution to shareholders or overhang on the Company's share price of its outstanding stock options. Readers should also refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K, and the Company's other disclosure documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and the Company's interim and annual filings and other disclosure documents filed from time to time on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

