Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.) Inc. becomes the exclusive distributor of ALOXI(R) (palonosetron HCI) in the U.S. Iselin, NJ, USA, June 28, 2018 -- Helsinn Therapeutics (U.S.) Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, today announces that as of July 1, 2018, it will become the exclusive distributor in the U.S. market of ALOXI(R) (Palonosetron HCI) injection, which was previously co-promoted with Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of the research-based human health care company Eisai Co., Ltd. Helsinn has worked with Eisai since 2003 on ALOXI(R) , a trusted anti-emetic for helping adult patients prevent nausea and vomiting, when it happens right away or later (up to five days) with certain chemotherapy medications, and the product has become the preferred treatment in the national guidelines for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in the U.S. Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group CEO and Chairman U.S., commented: "ALOXI(R) has been one of the backbones of treatment for CINV since its launch in the U.S. in 2003, and has helped define the standard of care for this condition. We've had a long and fruitful relationship with Eisai marketing ALOXI(R) . Helsinn is committed to helping patients with cancer get the best out of every day and we look forward to bringing our products to as many patients as possible." For sales, marketing or medical inquiries related to ALOXI(R) , please contact: Helsinn at 1-84HELSINNU or 1-844-357-4668. Wholesalers may also place an order by calling our third party logistics vendor ICS at 1-877-778-3973. END About ALOXI(R) (palonosetron HCI) Indication in Adults: ALOXI injection 0.25 mg/5 is used in adults to help prevent nausea and vomiting on the day of chemotherapy that is highly likely to cause nausea and vomiting, and up to five days following chemotherapy that is moderately likely to cause nausea and vomiting. Important Safety Information ALOXI can cause allergic reactions that can be serious. Tell your doctor or nurse right away if you have any of these following symptoms of serious allergic reaction: hives, swelling of the face, trouble breathing and chest pain. The most common side effects of ALOXI in adults are headache and constipation. Tell your doctor or nurse if you are taking other medications of if you are pregnant or breastfeeding or plan to become pregnant or breastfeed. ALOXI is available by prescription only. For more information about ALOXI, click here for the full Product Information https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=UhBgWtiDCYKhMwV3XxojgezJz-aX3N-3_bSFzCgxZKemFShsu5d-AbgNxFxcMSQuNUntYb-WX5qVQdvNBfMe2i46xN1E8_kOGscWXzsqTs-cAQVo7-Zp7gvnarqu_b2XChqlVm3GZltSuSuA8Vwing== , or visit www.aloxi.com About the Helsinn Group Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally. For more information: Helsinn Group Media Contact Paola Bonvicini Group Head of Communication Lugano, Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21 Info-hhc@helsinn.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=7LWCMwwIkM0k38IS-ev8Ca6dJWHdqD50LlqtjolmlSx7Opkf2oA9UW0oxczVYWcdYDSJv-Pe586id1U7ikKQs1bbOWCivj-_MwkhHPx4V7k= For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=j3cJATiHZAMcxBG-bPFoFZmK5jkcbtmOsK3b593OgEDeULGDAVLqHQQHEXvvog1N4ZVwjurhoD79CT02YBqrTg== Twitter, https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=pMmK2V4Qv8IpHesIxBS0YPwJ14PtXNC_n5cjmc7H4rHhVsZLUmx1Wc6ZPznEkXPXM2B64sItgc6QMY5b9oVfLgwrd-02A7zJA3dMWONysYY= LinkedIn and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=leQGO4yvI2yiMDHElvSKppA-xIecNQsvzas0ApZzv2lo2QirV35ncgtzZsAmS1rmFdv2tuB0eWn8mhNj0nLaUg== Vimeo.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2018 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)