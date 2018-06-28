

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting downward revisions to private inventory investment, consumer spending, and exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected downward revision to the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 2.0 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous estimate of 2.2 percent growth. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



