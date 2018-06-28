

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) and PillPack announced a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire PillPack, an online pharmacy that offers pre-sorted doses of medications, and home delivery. The parties expect to close the transaction during the second half of 2018.



Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, said: 'PillPack is meaningfully improving its customers' lives, and we want to help them continue making it easy for people to save time, simplify their lives, and feel healthier. We're excited to see what we can do together on behalf of customers over time.'



PillPack holds pharmacy licenses in all 50 states, has URAC and VIPPS accreditation, is an in-network pharmacy with most PBMs, including major Medicare Part D plans, and has built a proprietary set of software systems and tools called PharmacyOS.



