Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.06.2018 | 15:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 28

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
MR SIMON KNOTT
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
DIRECTOR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentINITIAL
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
b)LEI2138002AWAM93Z6BP574
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		INCOME SHARES OF 25p


GB0007392078
b)Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0011,111
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings

11,111
£0.00 per share
£0.00
488,111 shares
e)Date of the transaction27 JUNE 2018
f)Place of the transactionSTEVENAGE

