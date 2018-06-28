sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 28.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

59,66 Euro		-0,445
-0,74 %
WKN: 886455 ISIN: GB0009895292 Ticker-Symbol: ZEG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,54
59,64
16:00
59,59
59,70
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTRAZENECA PLC59,66-0,74 %
LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD0,849-4,28 %