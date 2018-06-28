

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that it completed an agreement with Luye Pharma Group, Ltd. for the sale and licence of the rights to Seroquel and Seroquel XR in the UK, China and other international markets, including Brazil, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, Thailand, Argentina, Malaysia and South Africa.



As per the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca has received a payment of $260 million from Luye Pharma as part of the total $538 million consideration. Further payments of $240 million and $38 million are due in December 2019 and July 2020, respectively, and a milestone payment is also due on the successful transition of certain activities to Luye Pharma.



Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate, immediate release, IR) and Seroquel XR (extended release formulation) are atypical, anti-psychotic medicines with antidepressant properties. The main indications for Seroquel are the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Seroquel XR is also approved in some markets for major depressive disorder and generalised anxiety disorder.



