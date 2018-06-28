Combination of SIEM and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Provides End-to-End Visibility to Neutralize Threats

LogPoint, the next generation SIEM and Big Data Analytics company, has joined forces with DFLabs, the pioneer in Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), to provide accelerated detection and faster remediation of security incidents. The companies have integrated their LogPoint SIEM and IncMan SOAR products for seamless interoperability in any customer environment.

Gartner coined the term SOAR to describe an approach to security operations and incident response that aims to improve security operations' efficiency, efficacy and consistency. SOAR allows organizations to collect security data and alerts from different sources, including a SIEM, and perform incident analysis and triage using a combination of human and machine power. This helps to define, prioritize and drive incident response activities to a standard workflow.

"The deep integration of the LogPoint SIEM with DFLabs IncMan combines the power of each solution to create a more robust, efficient and responsive security program," said Dario Forte, CEO and Founder of DFLabs. "Together IncMan and LogPoint enable organizations to automate most of the work performed by security analysts, and accelerate incident detection and response actions from hours to seconds."

Taking advantage of LogPoint's ability to ingest large volumes of data, provide real-time cybersecurity analytics and generate alerts, DFLabs IncMan manages the incident response process for each SIEM alert. IncMan automates and orchestrates the manual and repetitive tasks that would take analysts hours to complete to ensure all alerts are assessed and flagged for further investigation if necessary.

"With accelerated detection and response and the added benefit of utilizing playbooks and runbooks to formalize the response handling procedure, we will provide true operational value to our customers," said Jesper Zerlang, CEO of LogPoint. "From a business value perspective, LogPoint and DFLabs are individually delivering the best feature to price ratio in the market, but even more so as a joint solution."

Both DFLabs and LogPoint incorporate Machine Learning into their solutions to reduce false positives. In addition, DFLabs uses Machine Learning to automatically reapply previously successful actions and playbooks, facilitating knowledge sharing capabilities.

About LogPoint

LogPoint enables organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence, improving their cybersecurity posture and creating immediate business value. Our advanced next-gen SIEM, UEBA and Automation and Incident Response solutions, simple licensing model, and market-leading support organization empower our customers to build, manage and effectively transform their businesses. We provide cybersecurity automation and analytics that create contextual awareness to support security, compliance, operations, and business decisions. Our offices are located throughout Europe and in North America. Our passionate employees throughout the world are achieving outstanding results through consistent customer value-creation and process excellence. With more than 50 certified partners, we are committed to ensuring our deployments exceed expectations. For more information visit www.logpoint.com or connect with us on Twitter @LogPoint.

About DFLabs

DFLabs is an award-winning and recognized global leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The company's management team has helped shape the cyber security industry, which includes co-editing several industry standards such as ISO 27043 and ISO 30121. Its flagship product, IncMan, has been adopted by Fortune 500 and Global 2000 organizations worldwide. DFLabs has operations in Europe, North America, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.dflabs.com or connect with us on Twitter @DFLabs.

