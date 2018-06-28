=== *** 01:50 JP/Industrieproduktion Mai 06:00 DE/Institut für Makroökonomie und Konjunkturforschung (IMK)Stiftung, Konjunkturprognose *** 08:00 EU/Gipfeltreffen der Staats- und Regierungschefs (seit 28.6.), Brüssel *** 08:00 DE/Einzelhandelsumsatz Mai saisonbereinigt real PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm zuvor: +1,6% gg Vm *** 08:00 DE/Import-/Exportpreise Mai Importpreise PROGNOSE: +1,1% gg Vm/+2,7% gg Vj zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm/+0,6% gg Vj *** 08:45 FR/Verbraucherpreise Juni (vorläufig) PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vm/+2,1% gg Vj zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+2,0% gg Vj *** 08:45 FR/Privater Verbrauch Mai PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm/-1,0% gg Vj zuvor: -1,5% gg Vm/+0,2% gg Vj *** 09:00 DE/Bundestag, Debatte und Beschluss zu Griechenland- Paket, Berlin *** 09:20 DE/Akasol AG, Erstnotiz im Prime Standard der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse *** 09:55 DE/Arbeitsmarktdaten Juni Arbeitslosenzahl saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: -7.500 gg Vm zuvor: -11.000 gg Vm Arbeitslosenquote saisonbereinigt PROGNOSE: 5,2% zuvor: 5,2% *** 10:30 GB/BIP 1Q (3. Veröffentlichung) PROGNOSE: +0,1% gg Vq/+1,2% gg Vj 2. Veröff.: +0,1% gg Vq/+1,2% gg Vj 4. Quartal: +0,4% gg Vq/+1,4% gg Vj *** 11:00 EU/Verbraucherpreise Eurozone Juni (Vorabschätzung) Eurozone PROGNOSE: +2,0% gg Vj zuvor: +1,9% gg Vj Kernrate (ohne Energie, Nahrung, Alkohol, Tabak) PROGNOSE: +1,0% gg Vj zuvor: +1,1% gg Vj 11:30 DE/Regierungs-PK, Berlin *** 14:30 US/Persönliche Ausgaben und Einkommen Mai Persönliche Ausgaben PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: +0,6% gg Vm Persönliche Einkommen PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm zuvor: +0,3% gg Vm *** 15:45 US/Index Einkaufsmanager Chicago Juni PROGNOSE: 60,0 zuvor: 62,7 *** 16:00 US/Index der Verbraucherstimmung der Universität Michigan Juni (2. Umfrage) PROGNOSE: 99,0 1. Umfrage: 99,3 zuvor: 98,0 ===
