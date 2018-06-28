Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released results from this winter's Phase III diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia, in the Greenwood District.





Analytical results have been received for drill holes DDCOD18-7 to DDCOD18-16, targeting the COD vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein, and DDEVE18-1 to DDEVE18-4 targeting the Everest vein, both within the Gold Drop Southwest Zone.

Highlights include 8.71 grams per tonne gold, 114 grams per tonne silver and 67.8 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.86 metre core length in DDCOD18-11 and 7.53 grams per tonne gold, 70.9 grams per tonne silver and 45.1 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.76 metre core length in DDCOD18-7 at the COD Vein.

Hole ID From

(metres) To

(metres) Interval

Length

(metres) Gold

(gpt) Silver

(gpt) Tellurium

(gpt) COD18-7 24.97 26.21 1.24 1.14 11.2 8.37 COD18-7 26.21 26.97 0.76 7.53 70.9 45.1













COD18-8 26.71 27.35 0.64 1.78 15.1 11 COD18-8 27.35 28.25 0.9 0.23 2.47 2.32 COD18-8 28.25 29.06 0.81 1.3 7.02 4.87













COD18-9 31.42 32.41 0.99 2.48 19.15 14.15













COD18-11 42.7 43.56 0.86 8.71 114 67.8













COD18-12 65.84 66.42 0.58 1.23 7.89 5.93













COD18-14 17.9 18.71 0.81 0.86 7.12 5.19 COD18-14 18.71 19.4 0.69 5.54 47.1 34.1













COD18-15 12.85 13.87 1.02 1.18 12.05 8.08 COD18-15 25.85 26.75 0.9 5.89 77.6 60.3













COD18-16 32.2 32.61 0.41 3.13 18.9 14.35 COD18-16 32.61 33.1 0.49 1.89 19.55 18.45 COD18-16 36.43 37.2 0.77 0.92 5.34 5.34













EVE18-2 20.9 21.4 0.5 2.04 18.85 14.05 EVE18-2 21.4 22.2 0.8 0.84 7.31 5.66 EVE18-2 22.2 23 0.8 1.3 11.25 8.64













EVE18-3 43.82 44.6 0.78 1 9.64 6.24

Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available, the core lengths are reported. The vein is mineralized with pyrite and trace chalcopyrite and telluride minerals.

The best COD Vein intercept to date from the 2018 drill program is 14.6 grams per tonne gold, 150 grams per tonne silver and 102 grams per tonne tellurium over a 2.1 metre core length previously reported in May in DDCOD-18-3. Trenching during 2017 has exposed the northeast - southwest striking COD Vein for over 160 meter strike length.

Drilling is also testing the Everest Vein in the area of a 2017 trench, located approximately 600 meters southwest of the COD Vein. Chip samples collected in 2017 across the approximate 0.4 metre wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver. During 2017 forty meters of trenching was completed on the newly discovered Everest gold bearing quartz vein.

The company is awaiting assays on another 20 plus drill holes.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

