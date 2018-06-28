Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") the large-scale, low-cost, quality cannabis wholesaler announces Alison Ruks, BM, CPHR, as Senior Vice President.

Ruks brings extensive strategic leadership and business experience to the company, with a strong background in cannabis and natural health industries. She previously held a senior level management position in a public cannabis company and was a key member in launching a successful multi-million dollar Regulation A crowdfunding campaign.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Ruks to Green Mountain," said Wade Attwood, President, Co-Founder and Director of Green Mountain. "Alison's expertise in leadership, strategy, marketing and human resources - paired with her long term experience in the Canadian cannabis industry - will be of great benefit to Green Mountain Health Alliance moving forward".

Ruks states, "I am beyond thrilled to be involved with such a progressive cannabis company with a team that cares so much about all its stakeholders, including employees, investors and consumers alike. Green Mountain is introducing a business model that looks not only at revenue now, but revenue down the road and is setting itself up to withstand the uncertain future of product pricing in the cannabis industry. Its greenhouse growing model capitalizes on the natural elements of the Okanagan environment and will produce a superior product at a cost that indoor growers can't touch."

Ruks has over 15 years of experience as a leader in both cannabis and natural health industries and specializes in executive leadership, strategic planning, project management, product development, marketing and communications and human resources. With early foresight into the rising trends of plant-based medicine and a passion for health, she began her career studying natural medicine in 2001. After starting her first business in her early twenties in the natural health industry, she further expanded her business acumen by pursuing a business degree - graduating with honours - from the University of British Columbia. With a combined passion for health, wellness and business, she shortly thereafter became certified as a Chartered Human Resources Professional knowing that fostering positive, healthy and productive workplaces is key to a company's long term success. After spending 4 years as an executive in the burgeoning cannabis industry, Alison is now combining her education, expertise and experience in natural health, cannabis and business to provide executive leadership alongside the Green Mountain Health Alliance team.

Green Mountain is currently mid stage of Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) process.

About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large scale, low cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C.. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalisation in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be an 200,000 square foot facility on an 16 acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on cost effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

Grow Green.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

For further information:

Wade Attwood

President

wattwood@greenmountainhealthalliance.com



Dave Coolidge

VP Business Development

dcoolidge@greenmountainhealthalliance.com



Tel: (250) 486-5454

www.greenmountainhealthalliance.com