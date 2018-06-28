New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Diagnostics Play Critical Role in Medical Sector," featuring Zenosense (OTC Pink: ZENO).

Developed by the Company's MIDS Medical Limited joint venture (MML) based at the prestigious Sci-Tech Daresbury campus in the United Kingdom, MIDS Cardiac is a handheld POC technology for the detection of heart attack. It is designed to help medical staff rapidly diagnose heart attack at an early stage and so to improve treatment. By the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers, MIDS Cardiac is expected to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain suspected as symptomatic of a heart attack. By running tests on different sets of beads, MML developers have been able to refine the nano-magnetic signal and filter out electronic noise to increase the sensitivity of the technology. Further testing has demonstrated the effectiveness of the improving system. While last year's tests were successful, the recent quantitative results are even more impressive: Using its revised magnetic and electronics technology, MIDS was able to detect the lowest quantities of beads to date (numbers confirmed by an independent study conducted by the University of Liverpool). Around 200,000 beads or less must be detected to service a high-sensitivity troponin test. MML's quantitative testing results demonstrate that the MIDS technology can already detect as low as 50,000 beads.

About Zenosense, Inc.

Zenosense Inc.'s primary focus, through its joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac, and is also the holder of an exclusive global license agreement to develop and market effective medical devices for use in hospitals and primary healthcare settings targeting the early detection of both deadly bacteria and certain cancers in the exhaled breath of patients. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ZenoSense.com.

