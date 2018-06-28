

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said that Scott Maw, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is retiring effective November 30, 2018. A seven-year partner (employee), Maw has been in the role since February of 2014.



Starbucks has launched an external search for a new chief financial officer. After his retirement, Maw will continue to support the transition in a senior consultant role through March 2019.



Maw joined Starbucks as global controller in 2011. Prior to his role as cfo, he served as senior vice president of Corporate Finance where he was responsible for corporate finance, including accounting, tax and treasury.



