WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share guidance of $13.00 to $13.80 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. The company also affirmed the underlying key assumptions provided in its press release on May 24, 2018



For the first quarter of fiscal 2019, McKesson anticipates adjusted earnings per share of approximately $2.85 to $2.95.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX