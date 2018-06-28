EDHEC-Risk Institute: No Respite for Fixed-Income Investors: Treasury Risk Premia Still At Historic Lows

Good morning,



We are pleased to enclose the latest performance update of the EDHEC-Risk Bond Premium Monitor (http://docs.edhec-risk.com/mrk/000000/Bond_Risk_Premium_Monitor/EDHECBondRiskPremiumMonitor_Overview_June_2018.xls) and highlights history (https://risk.edhec.edu/sites/risk/files/pdf/highlights_history_june_2018.pdf) from June 2017.



EDHEC-Risk Institute has launched the EDHEC-Risk Bond Premium Monitor in September 2017. Its purpose is to offer to the investment and academic communities a tool to quantify and analyse the risk premium associated with Government bonds (with an initial focus on US Treasuries).



We calculate the risk premium using two distinct methods: (i) a purely statistical method and (ii) a model-based method.



Yours faithfully,



The EDHEC-Risk team.



research@edhec-risk.com (mailto:research@edhec-risk.com)

https://risk.edhec.edu (https://risk.edhec.edu)

Stay informed about EDHEC-Risk latest research activities,

news, events and more with our quarterly newsletter (http://icm-tracking.meltwater.com/link.php?DynEngagement=true&H=btYXC68syxmDVppbhVzFoYHdeMNV9070xvOlf%2FNdDQ0wXj6aidRhm9O9zMKeek9RYLmRvvXsK1wVyCp9HXxpcBA6n4PfpyXT%2FdXNNEzozB0fqHV%2BI5FlnpnvpXiGkCXk2o10J4OTF9s%3D&G=0&R=https%3A%2F%2Frisk.edhec.edu%2Fsites%2Frisk%2Ffiles%2Findices%2Fnewsletters%2FNWL_March_2018.html&I=20180628093541.0000000fc746%40mail6-114-ussnn1&X=MHwxMDQ2NzU4OjViMzRhYmU3NWE2ZmRiNGI2MWFmODM3Mzs%3D&S=tCkZPlFMO_zcPL-g1l6usKNBPg6j0iNI-Glh7Z5jEQ4).



EDHEC-Risk Institute

393 promenade des Anglais

BP 3116

06202 Nice Cedex 3, France

Tel. (dir) +33 (0)4 93 18 78 87

Fax +33 (0)4 93 18 45 54

Highlights History from June 2017 (http://hugin.info/157174/R/2201877/854004.pdf)

Bond Risk Premium Monitor Performance Report (http://hugin.info/157174/R/2201877/854003.xls)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EDHEC-Risk Institute via Globenewswire

