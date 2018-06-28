Regulatory News:

Orano has signed with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) a 'Roadmap of Collaboration' which will set out the way it will work together in advancing civil nuclear decommissioning, clean-up and hazard reduction.

Following the agreement of the Declaration of Intent between the French and United Kingdom governments signed on 18 January 2018, high-level discussions have taken place between Orano and the NDA to develop a common Roadmap of Collaboration as liabilities owners.

The purpose of this Roadmap is to establish how Orano and NDA will work together to identify projects they can share expertise and reduce the cost of decommissioning the civil nuclear legacy in the UK and France.

Combining a similar long nuclear history with facilities facing common technical challenges such as dismantling of nuclear facilities, management of legacy waste and final estate definition, Orano and the NDA will work on these technological issues to constitute a basis for common developments between the two organisations. Addressing these issues in a timely and economically efficient manner is a key goal of the present collaboration.

David Peattie, NDA CEO, said "The UK and France have unrivalled expertise in the nuclear sector. This Roadmap set the direction towards a brighter future for us to work together with Orano, as we progress our decommissioning missions in the UK and France."

Guillaume Dureau, Orano SEVP, Customers, Strategy, Innovation and R&D, declared "Further discussions regarding our previous experiences, we are convinced that this decommissioning collaboration will be fruitful. We have a strong common interest by sharing our lessons learned and defining the best value."

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005726/en/

Contacts:

Orano

Press service

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

or

Investor relations

Anne-Sophie Jugean, +33 (0)1 34 96 62 41

anne-sophie.jugean@orano.group