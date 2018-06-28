McCusker Holdings Corp.: MHHC Announces New Strategic Alliance

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2018 / McCusker Holdings Corp (OTC PINK: MHHC), a leading provider of help desk, warranty services and complementary technology, announced the formation of a strategic alliance with Southern California based Cypher Scientific, LLC, an established, leading design engineering company focused on high-end design solutions in several industrial and consumer electronics vertical markets, including medical equipment, display solutions, and specialty embedded computing designs.

MHHC CEO, Frank Hawley reports that, "The principals of the re-organized MHHC group of companies and the founders of Cypher Scientific have enjoyed a long and satisfying relationship in adjacent and related business activities, and events have intersected that now enable us to work together in providing excellence to the entire value stream from concept to design and now extending through end user support under an enhanced single provider paradigm."

James Wilson, President of Cypher Scientific says, "We have chosen MHHC as our preferred partner for warranty and after sale product support in order to enhance our total value proposition to many of our marque customers who do not have in-house infrastructure to adequately support the products that Cypher Scientific designs. We have several products poised for production release this summer that will now have a complete, embedded warranty and support solution available on a global scale."

Please submit any Investor Relations questions or comments to investors@mccuskerco.com. For more information about McCusker Holdings Corp, please check out the website at www.mccuskerco.com.

