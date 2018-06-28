JPJ Group plc: Change of Name Effective

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

JPJ Group, a leading global bingo-led operator, is pleased to announce that the change of name, announced in the Notification of Transfer to a Premium Listing announcement on 27 June 2018, has been filed with Companies House.

The change of name to JPJ Group plc is therefore effective. The Company will retain its existing ticker (LSE:JPJ), SEDOL and ISIN.

The change of name will not affect any shareholders' rights. No new share certificates will be issued in respect of existing ordinary shares held in certificated form. Shareholders should retain their existing share certificates, which will remain valid. The name change was approved by the Board, in accordance with the Company's articles of association.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (http://www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (http://www.starspins.com), Botemania (http://www.botemania.es), Vera&John (http://www.verajohn.com), Costa (http://www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (http://www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit http://www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

