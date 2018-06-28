sprite-preloader
28.06.2018 | 15:49
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 28

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc have declared a fourth interim dividend, in lieu of a final dividend, of 4.1p per Ordinary Share, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2018. The dividend will be paid on 27 July 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 July 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 July 2018.

This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

28 June 2018


