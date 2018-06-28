Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's premier connectivity provider, announced its partnership with Eros International, a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, to launch its premier Video Over The Top (OTT) platform, Eros Now. This association allows users to seamlessly browse through over 20,000 hours of original Indian content in over 10 languages.

Available via the Dialog ViU app, Eros Now gives subscribers access to a high-quality content library which comprises over 11,000+ movies with multi language subtitles, originals, music and entertainment shows in High Definition (HD). Additionally, along with a vast library of diverse content, the app will allow users to curate movie and content playlists, receive personalized recommendations, view content offline and sync all devices for a superior viewing experience.

Users may download and subscribe to Eros Now using the Dialog ViU app, available on the Play Store and will be charged a monthly fee of Rs.100 +tax for a subscription.

Speaking on the launch, Mangala Hettiarachchi, Senior General Manager Global and Content Services, Dialog Axiata PLC said, "Dialog has always strived to provide customers with the best video experience on the best streaming network in Sri Lanka. Dialog ViU has allowed approximately 1 million customers to access the best of local, regional and international entertainment, and we are proud to exclusively partner with Eros Now, to give Dialog ViU users further access to an impressive content catalogue of Indian blockbusters."

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "We are delighted to announce our arrival in Sri Lanka with our partner Dialog Axiata PLC. This partnership will help us offer subscribers in Sri Lanka a one-stop-shop where they can watch a wide variety of Indian language, Bollywood and regional content. Sri Lanka is a growing market for digital entertainment and we truly believe that Eros Now's extensive content library will appeal to audiences growing entertainment demands."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 100 million registered users and 7.9 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Dialog Axiata Group

Dialog Axiata Group, a subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata), operates Sri Lanka's Leading Quad-Play Connectivity Provider. Dialog Axiata PLC, listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, supplements its market leading position in the Mobile Telecommunications sector with a robust footprint and market presence in Sri Lanka's Fixed Telecommunications and Digital Television markets through its fully owned subsidiaries Dialog Broadband Networks (Private) Ltd (DBN) and Dialog Television (Private) Ltd., (DTV). Dialog Axiata Group is Sri Lanka's largest Foreign Direct Investor (FDI) with investments totaling USD 2.3 Billion.

The winner of six Global Mobile Awards, Dialog has the distinction of being voted by Sri Lankan Consumers as the Telecom Service Provider of the Year for seven years in succession at the SLIM-Nielsen People's Choice Awards. Dialog was also voted by Sri Lankan consumers as the Internet Service Provider of the Year for six years consecutively, and has topped Sri Lanka's Corporate Accountability rankings for the past eight years in succession, and is an ISO 9001 certified company. The Company has received numerous local and international awards including the National Quality Award and Sri Lanka Business Excellence Award.

Dialog has been at the forefront of innovation in the mobile industry in Sri Lanka since the late 90's, propelling the nation's mobile telephony infrastructure to a level of advancement on par with the developed world. The company delivers advanced mobile telephony and high speed mobile broadband services to a subscriber base in excess of 12.7 Million Sri Lankans, via 2.5G and 3G/3.5G and 4G/4.5G networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180628005749/en/

Contacts:

Eros International Plc

Mark Carbeck, +44 207 258 9909

Chief Corporate and Strategy Officer

mark.carbeck@erosintl.com

or

Media:

Sloane & Company

Erica Bartsch, +1 212 446 1875

ebartsch@sloanepr.com