

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) and Nuro, a maker of unmanned road vehicle, announced a new partnership to redefine the grocery customer experience for Americans by piloting an on-road, fully autonomous delivery experience.



Through the partnership, customers can place same-day delivery orders through Kroger's ClickList ordering system and Nuro's app. During the test, orders will be delivered by Nuro's fleet of autonomous vehicles.



The pilot market will be announced soon and is expected to begin this fall.



