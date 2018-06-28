Gold-backed Jinbi Token Launch Main Sale for ICO

LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Jinbi Token (https://jinbitoken.io/), a UK and Belarus-based gold-backed blockchain business goes live with its public main sale. The main sale will run for 28 days until Thursday July 26 2018.

The Jinbi Token merges traditional gold investment with blockchain technology, which allows the token holder to experience the best of both worlds. Jinbi has developed this concept further by being one of the first tokens to be partnered with a gold mining company. Using blockchain technology allows Jinbi to hold its primary assets and secure transactions anonymously, safely, traceably and transparently.

Jinbi recently completed a week-long pre-sale prior to the launch of the main sale, where over $8Million was raised to power the platform. The remainder of the tokens are being offered as part of the main sale for public investors. Once the ICO fundraising has completed, Jinbi tokens will be available for purchase on numerous crypto exchanges.

The Jinbi token provides both the precious metals investor market and crypto currency enthusiast with an advanced value preservation solution, as well as an innovative and accountable structure using a blockchain smart contract. Jinbi expect to generate substantial capital appreciation whilst maintaining an attractive risk profile for investors.

Additionally, Jinbi Token holders are eligible to receive quarterly precious metals and crypto currency investment reports. To receive the investment reports, one must have invested a minimum of 1 ether during the main ICO. Jinbi Tokens, which are delivered via a smart contract, are the documentation invested physical gold holdings.

Andre Rafnsson, Co-Founder of Jinbi Token (https://t.me/JinbiTokenOfficial ) said, "We are excited to be launching our main sale and have been overwhelmed by the level of support from our pre-sale. We are offering a range of bonus tokens across each week. In week one, we will offer a 15% bonus, week two a 10% bonus and week three a 5% bonus."

"The beauty of Jinbi is that tokens will be assigned gold via smart contracts, meaning that each piece of gold will be accounted for, from mining to storage. Blockchain technology provides an easy, safe and simple way to transact in an efficient, anonymous and high-frequency manner through Jinbi."

To participate in the public main sale, please visit the website: https://jinbitoken.io/ , or to find out more on Jinbi Token, please watch the explainer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcRjIlgG3Qk

About Jinbi Token

Based in the UK and Belarus, Jinbi (https://jinbitoken.io/) is a gold investment platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. By using blockchain technology, Jinbi Token allows individuals to trade gold in a secure peer-to-peer system to share the profitability of gold production. The business is managed through a team of eight experts with an array of experience in technology and the gold industry. The minimum investment is 0.1 ETH.

About the ICO

The company launched its public pre-sale on Monday June 18 2018 which ran for one week, raising over $8Million. The main ICO launches today and will run until Thursday July 26 2018.

The company is aiming to raise $88,000,000.00 across a four-week ICO to the public and will mint a maximum of 8.75 million tokens. Of these, 10 million tokens (equivalent to 80% of the total) will be available to the public, and 2.5 million tokens (equivalent to 20% of the total) will be available to management.

All unsold tokens from the pre-sale and the main ICO will be iced for two years using a smart contract. After this period, the tokens may be sold, re-iced or burned dependent on a collective decision made by the Jinbi management team.

Full instructions on how to participate in the main ICO can be accessed through the main website (https://ico.jinbitoken.io/login).

About Andre Rafnsson

As Co-Founder of Jinbi, Andre Rafnsson has over 20 years' management experience within the pharmaceutical and medical industry and most recently the biotech sector. He is primarily responsible for Investor Relations and Business Development at Jinbi. Andre has a strong interest in physical gold and silver and has been actively investing in the resource industry for the last 10 years. Andre is fluent in five languages (English, Icelandic, Russian, Danish and Swedish) and has international experience in the EMEA region.

About Joseph Crawley

As Co-Founder of Jinbi, Joseph Crawley is an experienced manager in base and precious metals, trading and mining. He has also been involved within the commodities, mining and finance sectors for over 10 years. Joseph has previously managed mining projects and joint ventures in Turkey and Ghana. Joseph is responsible for the Gold Mining Operations and Corporate Strategy for Jinbi.