The global duodenoscopes market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the growing prevalence of GI disorders and ERCP procedures. Duodenoscopes are widely used to diagnose and treat diseases such as gallstone pancreatitis and acute and chronic pancreatitis. The rise in the incidence of pancreatic cancer, gallstones, gastrinoma in the pancreas or duodenum, and formation of peptic ulcers in the duodenum is expected to lead to the increased adoption of duodenoscopes. Conditions such as exocrine pancreatic and cystic fibrosis will also fuel the market growth.

This market research report on the global duodenoscopes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global duodenoscopes market:

Global duodenoscopes market: Technological advances

The global duodenoscopes market is witnessing increasing technological advances in terms of flexibility, high resolution, light weight, easy maneuverability, enhanced visualization, and cost-effectiveness. Players in the market are continually investing in R&D and are designing and developing novel duodenoscopes that meet the requirements of physicians.

"Players in the market offer the ED34-i1OT Video Duodenoscopes, which is designed to improve routine and advanced ERCP procedures. It is a lightweight and ergonomically designed device that helps to minimize hand fatigue during lengthy procedures," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global duodenoscopes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global duodenoscopes market into the following products (flexible video duodenoscopes and flexible non-video duodenoscopes) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The flexible video duodenoscopes segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 96% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global duodenoscopes market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 50%. The rise in the incidence of acute and chronic pancreatitis, GI disorders, and ulcers will likely contribute to the market growth in the Americas.

