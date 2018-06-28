Technavio analysts forecast the after-school tutoring market in China 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of close to 14%, according to their latest market research report.

Technological advances is one of the major trends being witnessed in the after-school tutoring market in China. The increasing investments in advanced technologies to enhance the learning experience is one of the major trends expected to drive the growth of the after-school tutoring market in China. Such investments will increase the quality of tutoring services and provide a better learning experience. The adoption of live streaming technology is another major trend expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the after-school tutoring market in China is the focus on outcome-based education:

After-school tutoring market in China: Focus on outcome-based education

After-school tutoring provides additional assistance to students in subjects such as mathematics, physics, English, and general science among others. There has been an increased investment in private tuitions and customized classes. This is due to the dramatic rise in disposable income of people in cities such as Shanghai. It is estimated that the per capita disposable income in China was high in 2017 and estimated at USD 5,300, which was the key driver for high spending on education.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forresearch on K12 and higher education, "Parents emphasize on outcome-based education to ensure that their children get into the best universities and educational institutions increase the demand for after-school tutoring. Firms are offering tuitions at desirable tuition fees owing to the rising demand for after-school tutoring. This is acting as a cost driver for the after-school tutoring market in China."

After-school tutoring market in China: Market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the after-school tutoring market in China by end-user (primary school and secondary school). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on end-users, the primary school segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 63% of the market. This segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

