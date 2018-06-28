The global dermal facial fillers market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the reduction in the increasing global awareness of medical aesthetics. Medical aesthetics is a clinical subspecialty segment that focuses on improving the appearance of people through minimally invasive or non-invasive cosmetics treatments such as facial rejuvenation products, breast implant procedures, dental implantation, and body contouring. Globally, using medical aesthetics is a growing trend as it has become a part of regular treatments among some individuals who want a natural and healthy-looking appearance. Aesthetics clinical treatments are gaining popularity owing to their rapid results.

This market research report on the global dermal facial fillers market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of combination treatments as one of the key emerging trends in the global dermal facial fillers market:

Global dermal facial fillers market: Emergence of combination treatments

The combination of various surgeries is a new trend in the market. In order to provide comprehensive results, surgeons are implementing a combination of surgical and non-surgical procedures. For instance, one of the procedures involves the rejuvenation of the face with a device in addition to treatment with botulinum toxins and dermal fillers.

"Toxins, dermal fillers, and laser can be combined in the same session if the procedures are performed in the right sequence, which is toxins first, dermal fillers next, and then the laser treatments. It is the equivalent of one-stop shopping in aesthetics procedures, and it can provide good results. This combination of treatments may also help in increasing the efficacy of products used for a long period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Global dermal facial fillers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dermal facial fillers market into the following end-users (hospitals and dermatological clinics and beauty centers and medical spas) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The hospitals and dermatological clinics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 75% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global dermal facial fillers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 47%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by over 1% during 2018-2022.

