

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Russia have agreed to hold a summit of the leaders of the two countries within weeks in a third country.



The White House announced Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on July 16 in Finnish capital Helsinki.



'The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,' the White House said.



Addressing the media ahead of a meeting Portuguese President Rebelo De Sousa on Wednesday, Trump said, 'Getting along with Russia and with China and with everybody is a very good thing.'



'It's good for the world, it's good for us, it's good for everybody. So we'll probably be meeting sometime around my trip to Europe,' Trump told reporters in response to a question about a meeting with Putin.



The president is scheduled to take part in a NATO summit to be held in Brussels during July 11-12 and is likely to visit London for talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May.



Trump said he will talk with Putin about many subjects, including Syria and Ukraine.



He expressed hope that 'something positive will come out of the meeting,' which will be the first since they met in November in Vietnam on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit.



Earlier, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton confirmed the meeting after he met with Putin in Moscow.



At a news conference, Bolton said both presidents feel it's important for them to get together and discuss their mutual problems and areas of co-operation.



'It's something that I think both feel will contribute to improvements in the U.S.-Russia bilateral relationship and in stability around the world,' Bolton added.



The meeting comes amid the ongoing investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, which Trump has repeatedly criticized as a 'witch hunt.'



In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Trump noted that the Russian government has continually denied meddling in the election.



