PJSC PHOSAGRO - Report on Payments to Governments for 2017

For Immediate Release 28 June 2018

Report on Payments to Governments for 2017

Moscow- PhosAgro ("the Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that its Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2017, which was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The report is also available on the Company's website www.phosagro.com.

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, over 35 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.