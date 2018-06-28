The German-based company delivered 26 battery inverters for lithium-ion storage with a capacity of over 50MWh. The facility is one of the largest of its kind and will provide reserve capacity to compensate for deviations in the power supply.The 26 Sunny Central Storage battery inverters provided by SMA will integrate lithium-ion storage systems into the grid, according to the German inverter supplier. Furthermore, SMA subsidiary Sunbelt Energy provided a bespoke Power Management System, as well as SCADA-solution to enable optimized charging and discharging cycles depending on grid demand. The ...

