

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann (FLMNF.PK) said that it expects to increase unit sales during the first six months of the year by 1 per cent to a total of 4.05 million pairs of glasses. The company has gained market shares in prescription eye-wear, contact lenses and hearing devices.



According to preliminary estimates, external sales are expected to grow by roughly 1 per cent to 823 million euros, while group-wide sales should see a 2.0 per cent increase to 711 million euros.



The company anticipates earnings totalling 116 million euros before taxes for the first half of the year, compared to the previous year earning of 123.6 million euros.



By the end of the first half of the year Fielmann will have increased its number of employees by roughly 430 to a total of over 18,300.



As a result of an increase in salaries, the company expects to see personnel costs in Germany rise by about 10 million euros in the first six months of 2018.



In the first half-year, Fielmann has also invested more in its digital capabilities and in its brand image. The impact on earnings will total roughly 2 million euros.



Fielmann said it is also accelerating its expansion in Italy. By 30 June 2018 Fielmann operates 12 Italian stores. 6 new openings in Italy are planned for the second half of the year. Additional up-front costs for these openings totalling roughly 2 million euros have been factored into the expected earnings for the first six months of the year.



The development of the Swiss franc will impact both segment sales and earnings before taxes. The effects are expected to amount to 6 million and 2 million euro, respectively.



The company expects 2018 earnings before taxes for the entire year to be on par with those of the previous year. It anticipates an increase in unit and group-wide sales in 2018 similar to that of 2017.



