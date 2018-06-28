EQtainment: Phillip Sarofim Named To Advisory Board Of EQTainment

Founder-CEO of PS Ventures, Sarofim To Serve As Advisory Board Member for EQtainment, An Acclaimed Producer of High Quality Children's Development Entertainment and Educational Products and Apps

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2018 / Phillip Sarofim, Founder and CEO of PS Ventures (www.psventures.com) has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Board for EQtainment, developer of the critically-acclaimed Q Wunder program, apps, games, and early learning curriculum aimed at enhancing social and emotional skills of children worldwide.

An early investor in EQtainment, Sarofim joins the company's Advisory Board with an extensive career in financing, acquisitions, business management and branding. As CEO of PS Ventures, Sarofim has completed investments in a range of business enterprises that span technology, entertainment and consumer products.

"Phillip brings to his EQtainment Advisory Board role extensive business and media expertise, together with a deep and profound commitment to the education and well-being of children. In the year since he joined EQtainment as an investor, he has provided important strategic insights that have contributed significantly toward the dramatic growth of our company. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his business acumen and dedication to kids as he assumes his new role as a member of EQtainment's Advisory Board," said Erica Buxton, CEO of EQtainment.

About PS Ventures: PS Ventures is a privately-held investment firm with an ownership portfolio that encompasses a variety of companies involved in technology, IT management, food manufacturing, lifestyle consumer products, film & television production and child development products. Visit PSVentures online at www.psventures.com.

About EQtainment: EQtainment is on a mission to improve the world's social and emotional skills through entertainment. Recognized by parents and educators, the award-winning Q Wunder show, apps, videos, games, and school curriculum help children grow the most important life skills. In an uncertain national climate of mental health issues and school violence, Q Wunder helps children develop self-awareness, problem solving, empathy, responsibility, and grit. EQtainment is also responsible for one of the first measurement tools designed to help parents identify and improve their children's social and emotional skills with customized content delivered via the company's Q Wunder app, as well as professional tools for autism and special needs therapy. Visit EQtainment online at www.qwunder.com

