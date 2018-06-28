FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that it has today transferred 61,777 A ordinary shares of 40p each from its Treasury shares account to the Trustee of its Long Term Incentive Plan.

Following these transactions, the number of A ordinary shares of £0.40 in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,404,856 (4.18%) are held in treasury.

Enquiries

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

28 June 2018