

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) announced the closing of the divestiture of Sound Inpatient Physicians Holdings, LLC to an investment consortium led by Summit Partners. The total transaction proceeds are $2.15 billion or 1.85 billion euros.



The transaction is expected to generate a positive effect on net income for Fresenius Medical Care of around $752 million or 648 million euros.



The financial targets for 2018 and 2020 do not include the effects of the divestiture. The divestment reduces on a constant currency basis Fresenius Medical Care's 2018 revenue expectations by around 650 million euros and net income by around 40 million euros. The growth rates indicated in the financial targets for 2018 will be achieved on a comparable basis following the divestiture of Sound.



