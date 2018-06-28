Invitation-only event will gather leaders from world's top auction houses and industry experts to share experiences and insights and focus on market transformation

Invaluable, the world's leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, announced today that it will host the 2019 Global Auction House Summit in London again convening leaders from top auction houses and industry experts to explore challenges and opportunities and the future of the market.

The invitation-only event "Navigating Our Transforming Industry" will be held at The Landmark London hotel and will feature two days of exceptional panels, round-table discussions and keynote addresses. This is the second Global Auction House Summit hosted by Invaluable; the inaugural gathering was held in Boston last September.

"We're excited to again bring together auction houses from around the world to share experiences, offer fresh insights on market trends, and envision and plan for the future of the auction business during this time of great transformation," said Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg.

"A meeting of this magnitude had never been done before in the auction industry until Invaluable did it last year, and the feedback we received from those who attended was tremendous," Weisberg added. "We're honored to hold our second summit in London, one of the capitols of the art and auction world, to continue this critical dialogue."

