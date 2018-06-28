A team of scientists led by Russia' National University of Science and Technology (NUST MISIS) has made a discovery that allows them to better control excitons in a multi-layered semiconductor. In time, the discovery could lead to the development of unique new solar cell materials.Scientists working with two-dimensional semiconductor materials have made a discovery which they say could eventually lead to the development of unique new materials for solar cells. The team was working with a two-dimensional material named molybdenum disulfide (MoS2), which comprises a one atom layer of molybdenum ...

