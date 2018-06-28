

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election in a flurry of posts to Twitter on Thursday.



In the tweetstorm, Trump raised questions about potential conflicts of interest for special counsel Robert Mueller and the '13 Angry Democrats' on his staff.



'When is Bob Mueller going to list his Conflicts of Interest? Why has it taken so long? Will they be listed at the top of his $22,000,000 Report,' Trump tweeted. 'And what about the 13 Angry Democrats, will they list their conflicts with Crooked H?'



Trump has repeatedly suggested the investigation is biased due to the number of Democrats on Mueller's staff, although the special counsel himself is a registered Republican.



The president also criticized the probe for resulting in unrelated charges, likely referring to former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was sent to jail as he awaits trial on charges related to foreign lobbying and witness tampering.



'How many people will be sent to jail and persecuted on old and/or totally unrelated charges (there was no collusion and there was no obstruction of the no collusion,)' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'And what is going on in the FBI & DOJ with Crooked Hillary, the DNC and all of the lies? A disgraceful situation!'



Trump noted in an earlier tweet that the Russian government has continually denied meddling in the election while also suggesting the investigation should be looking at collusion between Russia and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



'Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!' Trump tweeted. 'Where is the DNC Server, and why didn't Shady James Comey and the now disgraced FBI agents take and closely examine it? Why isn't Hillary/Russia being looked at? So many questions, so much corruption!'



The president also continued his attacks on FBI agent Peter Strzok, who has come under scrutiny following revelations of anti-Trump text messages he exchanged with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page during the presidential campaign.



'Peter Strzok worked as the leader of the Rigged Witch Hunt for a long period of time - he got it started and was only fired because the gig was up,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'But remember, he took his orders from Comey and McCabe and they took their orders from you know who. Mueller/Comey best friends!'



The tweetstorm from Trump comes the same day the White House announced a meeting between the president and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16th.



'The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,' the White House said.



