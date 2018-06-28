Regulatory News:

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, and Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high performance/low-power Central Processing Unit and System-On-Chip platforms for embedded systems in Asia, are announcing a strategic partnership to bring the most advanced security capabilities to chipmakers for IoT applications and cloud connectivity. This solution combines Inside Secure's advanced Root-of-Trust Engine with Andes Technology's AndesCore embedded IoT platform.

Inside Secure's Root-of-Trust Engine is a silicon IP developed to protect SoC platforms and their operations so it can securely boot SoCs and protect sensitive key materials and assets. It is highly configurable and provides secure, energy efficient and accelerated security functions.

Andes' 32/64-bit embedded AndesCore cores and associated platform IPs provide IC design companies with high configurability and flexibility to SoC designs. The comprehensive processor lineup including the mass-produced AndeStar V3 cores and the new RISC-V compliant V5 cores strengthens customers' design with options for compactness, power-efficiency, extensibility, and security.

"We are able to deliver a ready-to-go solution to chipmakers who need bleeding-edge security and efficiency", said Simon Blake-Wilson, COO of Inside Secure. "With our Root-of-Trust Engine and Andes' embedded CPU cores and platforms, customers can move at lighting speed in this dynamic market."

"Considerable attention has been paid to security for eliminating potential hazards and leakage. That makes Root-of-Trust even more essential to modern smart devices and connected services," stated Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Senior VP of Andes Technology. "Andes combines our experiences on CPU-centric security design, including the development of security processors and RISC-V compliant processors, with Inside Secure's speciality to deliver thorough IoT security solutions to SoC design companies. We are confident the robust solutions answering the needs of security-sensitive applications will score a triple win in the IoT market."

About Andes Technology

Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533) develops innovative high-performance/low-power 32 64-bit processor cores, associated development environment and solutions to serve worldwide rapidly growing embedded system applications. The company is the first IPO CPU silicon IP company in Asia and also a founding member and major toolchain contributor of RISC-V Foundation with mainstream commercial IP expertise. To meet demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes Technology delivers configurable software/hardware IP and scalable platforms that respond to customers' needs for quality products and faster time-to-market. Andes Technology's comprehensive CPU lineup includes proprietary architecture families that have recorded 2.5 billion SoC shipments and a new RISC-V compliant family to address the full range of applications, especially for connected, intelligent inference, smart and green applications. For more information, visit www.andestech.com

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and telecom. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, operators, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. More information on www.insidesecure.com

