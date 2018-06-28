Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2018) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTC: GODYF) has announced a non-brokered private placement. The company plans to raise up to $400,000 through the placement of up to 800,000 units at a price of $0.50 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 24 months.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Deer Horn" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_082vighl/Deer-Horn-Capital-CSEDHC-has-announced-a-non-brokered-private-placement

Deer Horn Capital is exploring and developing the Deer Horn Property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

The company has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43-101 tellurium resource. The PEA noted important porphyry-style occurrences of both copper and tungsten at the Company's 51 square-kilometer Deer Horn property, in addition to the gold-silver-tellurium resource reported on June 6th.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "Economic porphyry deposits are in great demand worldwide. That's why one of our priorities is to gain more information about these discoveries at Deer Horn. Certainly, the metals and the geological settings discovered to date justify a lot more exploration. While our primary focus is to develop our gold-silver-tellurium resource, the porphyry targets are generating a lot of interest. The Deer Horn property is emerging as a very valuable, multi-target project that warrants extensive exploration and follow-up. Truly, if all we had on the property was the tungsten we'd be thrilled. But we have an abundance of exceptional opportunities. We're now working with our geological teams to design an exploration program that will evaluate all these targets."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca. Investor relations is handled by Craig Doctor, who can be reached at 604-278-4656 or by email at craig@DocsConsultingltd.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com